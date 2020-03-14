Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,994 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GHL. ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

GHL stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.83. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.