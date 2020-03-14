Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Mobileiron worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobileiron by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 68,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 208,771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.54. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

