Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Century Communities worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Communities by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.