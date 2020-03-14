Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $34.22 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $743.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

