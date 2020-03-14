Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,300 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of 1st Source worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,277 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 86,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $821.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

