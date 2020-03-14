Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175,164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,829.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

CMCM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

