ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

