Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

NYSE CVX traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.42. 23,190,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193,842. Chevron has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.