Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,491,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,842. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

