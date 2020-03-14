Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $33.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

