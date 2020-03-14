Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $32,724,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 819,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 367,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.