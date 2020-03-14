Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Robert Half International by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

