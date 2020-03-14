Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,516,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

