Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $117.44 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

