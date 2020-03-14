Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,295 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Genesis Healthcare worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

