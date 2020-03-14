Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $12.96 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

