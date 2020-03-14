Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,632 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 529,470 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $8.57 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

