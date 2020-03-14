Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

