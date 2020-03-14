Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Washington Federal worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

WAFD stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

