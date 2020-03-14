Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,959 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Davita worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Davita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Davita by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.