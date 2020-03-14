Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,503 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Aramark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aramark by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Aramark has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

