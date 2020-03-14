CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

