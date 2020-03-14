CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 24,412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

