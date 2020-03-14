Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CBB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $14.74 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

