Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.83. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

