Cipher Capital LP Acquires 9,949 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 79.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

VSH stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

