Cipher Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 494.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,834 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,505 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE FCX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.