Cipher Capital LP Buys 12,638 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:IAA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. IAA has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

