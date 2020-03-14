Cipher Capital LP Buys 35,140 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.