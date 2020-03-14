Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

