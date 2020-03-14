Cipher Capital LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Big Lots worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

