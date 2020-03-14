Cipher Capital LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $296,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

IR opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

