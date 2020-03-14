Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.62 Million in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Msci by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Msci by 22,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $283.40 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.67.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

