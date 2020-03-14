Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.70 Million in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.