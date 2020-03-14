Cipher Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.73.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $413.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

