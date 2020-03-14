Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,789 shares of company stock valued at $349,321. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

