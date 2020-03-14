Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 21,355 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CSX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,212,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

