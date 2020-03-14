Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,104 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.02 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.04 and a 200-day moving average of $269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.