Cipher Capital LP Sells 46,900 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

