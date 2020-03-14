Cipher Capital LP Sells 5,073 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.