Cipher Capital LP Sells 8,723 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

