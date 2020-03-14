Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after buying an additional 226,131 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,526,000 after buying an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after buying an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

