Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. Citi Trends updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.85 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.87-0.91 EPS.

Citi Trends stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 300,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

