Citigroup Inc. Acquires 20,413 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:BCC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

