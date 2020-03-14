Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $16,448,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

