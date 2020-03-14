Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 297.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 114,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 155,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:SXT opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

