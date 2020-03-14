Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Varex Imaging worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.