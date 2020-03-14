Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,076,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

