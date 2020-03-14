Citigroup Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Generac stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

