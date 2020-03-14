Citigroup Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of 51job by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, 51job presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.40. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

